Timisoara’s Roman Catholic Cathedral to reopen dome after extensive renovation

Timisoara’s Roman Catholic Cathedral to reopen dome after extensive renovation. The dome of the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Unirii Square in the Romanian city of Timisoara is reopening after four years of conservation and restoration works, the most extensive in its history, according to Radio Timisoara. Enormous effort went into carefully restoring every element of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]