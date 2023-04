Romania’s swimming champion David Popovici to have his own NFT

Romania’s swimming champion David Popovici to have his own NFT. Romania's swimming champion David Popovici will have his own NFT named "ICONS of the Generational Circle," News.ro reported. It will be the first of a new collection to be launched by the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) and ICI Romania aimed at honoring outstanding figures of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]