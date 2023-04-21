Mecanica Ceahlau 2022 Net Profit, Up 8% To RON1.9M

Mecanica Ceahlau 2022 Net Profit, Up 8% To RON1.9M. Piatra Neamt-based farming machinery producer Mecanica Ceahlau reported RON1.86 million net profit in 2022, 8% above the 2021 level of RON1.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]