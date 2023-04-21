Banca Transilvania Sells EUR500M Bonds at 9% YieldBanca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on Friday night sold EUR500 million worth of bonds at a yield of 9% per annum, as part of the EUR1 billion bond issue the shareholders approved in order to meet the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (...)
Romania Had 949 Kilometers of Highway at End of 2022Romania had 949 kilometers of highway at the end of last year, 18 more than in 2021, which account for 1% of the total public road network and 5.4% of the national road network, National Statistics Institute data published on Friday (...)
Romanian students win first place at US Seismic Design CompetitionThe SDC-UTCN team from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN) has once again won first place at the 20th edition of the international seismic engineering competition "2023 Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition.” The contest took place from April 11 to 14 in San Francisco, California, (...)
Night of Museums returns in May with special Romania-Moldova editionThe 19th edition of the Night of Museums, one of the highly anticipated cultural events of the year, will take place next month with a varied program of exhibitions, artistic experiments, screenings, presentations, performances, workshops, street and indoor animations, concerts, and interactive (...)