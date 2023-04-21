Romanians generate over 100,000 tons of e-waste annually, only a third is recycled

Romanians generate over 100,000 tons of e-waste annually, only a third is recycled. Romanians generate annually over 100,000 tons of electronic and electrical waste (e-waste), making Romania one of the most polluted European states, even though there are countries that produce much larger quantities of waste. What's worse, the collection rate reaches 35% in Romania by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]