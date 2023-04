Romania Had 949 Kilometers of Highway at End of 2022

Romania Had 949 Kilometers of Highway at End of 2022. Romania had 949 kilometers of highway at the end of last year, 18 more than in 2021, which account for 1% of the total public road network and 5.4% of the national road network, National Statistics Institute data published on Friday