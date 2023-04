Banca Transilvania Sells EUR500M Bonds at 9% Yield

Banca Transilvania Sells EUR500M Bonds at 9% Yield. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on Friday night sold EUR500 million worth of bonds at a yield of 9% per annum, as part of the EUR1 billion bond issue the shareholders approved in order to meet the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]