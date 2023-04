Unita Turism Sells Fantanele Complex to Transilvania Quest for EUR5M

Unita Turism Holding, which operates several hotels in Romania, has sold the Fantanele complex by the Belis Lake, Cluj County, to Cluj-based Transilvania Quest for EUR5 million, Transilvania Business reports. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]