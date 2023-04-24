Romanian citizens and families ask for evacuation as civil war erupts in Sudan

Romanian citizens and families ask for evacuation as civil war erupts in Sudan. A group of 22 Romanian citizens requested evacuation from Sudan over the weekend following the outbreak of civil war in the country. Nine Romanian citizens and one Sudanese were evacuated on Sunday night with a flight organized by the French authorities. “22 Romanian citizens and four family (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]