Data Center Developer Tema Energy Sees Growth of 47% in Revenue to EUR12.7M in 2022. Tema Energy, a technology provider specializing in construction of data centers, going from design to delivery, installation, start-up and maintenance and support services, ended 2022 with more than EUR12.7 million (RON63 million) revenue, an increase of 47% year-on-year, the company said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]