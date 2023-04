Banca Transilvania’s EUR500M Bond Issue over 80% Subscribed by International Investors from 20 Countries

Banca Transilvania’s EUR500M Bond Issue over 80% Subscribed by International Investors from 20 Countries. Romania’s largest lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on April 24 published a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange detailing the EUR500 million financing concluded at a yield of 9% per annum and a four-year maturity on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]