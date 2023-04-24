RCS&RDS Borrows EUR500 Million from Banks for Debt Refinancing, Working Expenditure and Investments
Apr 24, 2023
RCS&RDS Borrows EUR500 Million from Banks for Debt Refinancing, Working Expenditure and Investments.
Telecommunications operator Digi (DIGI.RO) on Monday night notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its RCS&RDS subsidiary signed an agreement for several loan facilities worth EUR500M to refinance debt and use to investments and other purposes on April (...)
