Romania still in the dark about Ukraine’s dredging works along Bystroye canal

Romania still in the dark about Ukraine’s dredging works along Bystroye canal. Romania has not yet received the results of the depth measurements on the Bystroye canal, Romanian transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said, Agerpres reported. Furthermore, he spoke of the measurements “carried out by the Ukrainian side,” whereas previously, it was announced that Romanian experts (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]