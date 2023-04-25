OMV Petrom's refinery in Romania begins six-week general turnaround outage

OMV Petrom's refinery in Romania begins six-week general turnaround outage. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, announced the start of the general turnaround of the Petrobrazi refinery. The process will take place over the course of six weeks, when the refinery's activity will be stopped. "The turnaround will total more than 2 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]