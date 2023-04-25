Over 80 institutional investors, including EBRD, behind Banca Transilvania’s EUR 500 mln bond

Over 80 institutional investors, including EBRD, behind Banca Transilvania’s EUR 500 mln bond. More than 80 international institutional investors from nearly 20 countries, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), are among the buyers of the bonds issued by Romania’s leading financial institution Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV). Particularly, the anchor investor (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]