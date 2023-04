Symmetrica Set to Invest EUR6M in New Paving Stone Plant

Suceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica, owned by Stanciu family, is building a new plant due to be located in Ovidiu locality of Constanta county, with Dobrogea being an area the company has not yet covered.