World Doctors Orchestra to hold two benefit concerts in Romania next month

World Doctors Orchestra to hold two benefit concerts in Romania next month. The famous World Doctors Orchestra will return to Romania in May for two benefit concerts in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest. Under the baton of Stefan Willich, 100 doctors-musicians will perform in support of a local organization helping patients diagnosed with epilepsy. The concert in Cluj-Napoca (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]