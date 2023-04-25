Oradea Airport’s passenger terminal to be expanded under EUR 36 mln contract

Oradea Airport's passenger terminal to be expanded under EUR 36 mln contract. The passenger terminal of the Oradea Airport in northwestern Romania will be expanded under an EU-funded contract worth more than RON 177 million (some EUR 36 million), without VAT. The Bihor County Council said the contract was signed late last week with the association SSAB AG, BEMEL AG, and (...)