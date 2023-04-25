EC allocates EUR 106 mln to Romania and seven other states for first pan-European field hospital



The European Commission (EC) said on April 24 that it is allocating EUR 106.2 million to eight states to develop the new rescEU EMT (Emergency Medical Team) capability. The countries involved in the project are Romania, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Türkiye. (...)