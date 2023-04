EY: European Economy Shows Resilience But The Recovery Will Be Sluggish

EY: European Economy Shows Resilience But The Recovery Will Be Sluggish. Euro area economic growth surprised on the upside, with stagnant GDP in Q4/2022 and likely modest growth in Q1/2023, quelling previous expectations of an imminent recession, as per the EY European Economic Outlook. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]