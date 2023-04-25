Seven Financing Rounds Totaling EUR428M Carried Out At Bucharest Stock Exchange In Q1/2023

The uptrend of listings continued on the Romanian capital market in the first quarter of the year amid a volatile period for international capital markets. The seven financing rounds carried out through the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) totaled EUR428 million, of which six bond issues with a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]