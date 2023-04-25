Romanian student team among winners of 2023 SAS Curiosity Cup global competition

Romanian student team among winners of 2023 SAS Curiosity Cup global competition. Three students from the Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, have been selected among the big winners of SAS Curiosity Cup, a global competition of real-world analytics skills. Marian-Lucian Coțolan, Adina Tilea and Bianca-Nicoleta Marian are the three members of the winning (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]