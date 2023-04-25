One United Properties approves second tranche of dividends from 2022 profits, re-elects board of directors

Romanian developer One United Properties approved after its April 25th general meeting of shareholders (GMS) the distribution of the second tranche of the dividends from the 2022 profits. For 2022, One United Properties will pay a total gross dividend of EUR 14.7 million. The first tranche of (...)