Germina Agribusiness Reports RON2.3M Turnover And RON400,000 Loss For 2022

Germina Agribusiness Reports RON2.3M Turnover And RON400,000 Loss For 2022. Seed producer and processor Germina Agribusiness (SEOM.RO), controlled by regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO), reported a turnover of RON2.3 million in 2022, down over 90% from RON35.4 million in 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]