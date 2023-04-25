Law Firm Filip & Company Assisted Digi Group in EUR500M Senior Loan Facility Agreement

Law Firm Filip & Company Assisted Digi Group in EUR500M Senior Loan Facility Agreement. Law firm Filip & Company assisted RCS & RDS S.A., part of the Digi group, in the signing of a senior loan facility agreement that consists of a term loan facility of EUR150 million, a revolving credit facility of up to EUR100 million and one or more incremental facilities not exceeding an (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]