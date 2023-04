SIF Banat-Crisana To Officially Become Lion Capital As Of May 8

SIF Banat-Crisana To Officially Become Lion Capital As Of May 8. Financial investment company SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) has announced that during the trading period of May 4-5, 2023 the shares listed under the ticker symbol SIF1 will be suspended from trading at the Bucharest Stock Exchange as part of the process of changing the company's name to Lion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]