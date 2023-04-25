RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw



RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw.

Romanian development company Forty Management has started work on Central District Lagoon City Bucharest, an innovative, self-sustainable, mixed-use urban redevelopment project, unique in the region. The value of the investment in Romania exceeds EUR 120 mln, and will implement for the first (...)