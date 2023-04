Former Covalact Boss Cornel Danila Appointed CEO of Agroserv Mariuta

Former Covalact Boss Cornel Danila Appointed CEO of Agroserv Mariuta. Agribusiness company Agroserv Mariuta S.A (MILK.RO)., which owns the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of changes in its management. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]