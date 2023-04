Romgaz Gas Production Down 5% in Q1

Romgaz Gas Production Down 5% in Q1. The hydrocarbon production of Romgaz (SNG.RO), the second largest oil company in Romania declined by 5.4% from 8.45 million to 8.07 million barrel of oil equivalent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the year-ago period, the company’s report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange published on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]