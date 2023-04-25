One United Properties Greenlights Payment of RON73.1M Dividends From 2022 Profit

One United Properties Greenlights Payment of RON73.1M Dividends From 2022 Profit. Sustainable residential, office, and mixed-use real estate project developer One United Properties on Tuesday held the General Meeting of Shareholders, which approved distribution of the second tranche of dividends from the 2022 profits, the 2023 budget and reelected the current members of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]