OMV Petrom Set to Pay RON2.3B Dividends from 2022’s RON10B Net Profit on June 7. Romania’s largest oil company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) on Wednesday secured approval from its shareholders to distribute RON2.3 billion from the RON10 billion net profit of 2022 as dividends. The gross dividend stands at RON0.0375 and at the current trading price of RON0.497, the dividend yield is (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]