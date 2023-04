Nuclearelectrica Gets Shareholder OK For Distribution Of RON1.3B Worth Of Dividends

Nuclearelectrica Gets Shareholder OK For Distribution Of RON1.3B Worth Of Dividends. The shareholders of nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Wednesday (April 26, 2023) approved the distribution of a gross dividend of almost RON4.25 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]