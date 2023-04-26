Rompetrol Well Services Approves Dividends with 1.4% Yield from 2022 Profit

Rompetrol Well Services Approves Dividends with 1.4% Yield from 2022 Profit. Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday evening that its shareholders, starting with Kazakhstan’s KMG International, which owns 73% in it, approved the distribution of a RON0.008805 dividend from the 2022 net profit or RON2.5 million in all at a yield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]