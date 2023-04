Bucharest Stock Exchange Gets Shareholder OK For Distribution Of RON10.4M As Dividends

Bucharest Stock Exchange Gets Shareholder OK For Distribution Of RON10.4M As Dividends. The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which operates the capital market in Romania, have approved a proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute RON10.4 million as dividends from the 2022 net profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]