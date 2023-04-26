Fondul Proprietatea Calls On Bucharest Airport Company To Urgently Complete Tender For Commercial Premises At Henri Coanda Airport

Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), calls for the urgent completion of the tender for the concession of commercial premises at the Henri Coanda International Airport. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]