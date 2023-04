Romania's Govt. puts on hold plan to cut public expenditures

Romania's Govt. puts on hold plan to cut public expenditures. The Romanian government has not endorsed the draft emergency ordinance on cutting public expenditures during the April 26 meeting, as initially planned. The ordinance is aimed at addressing a 1%-of-GDP (EUR 4 bln) discrepancy between the revenues initially planned and the updated projections (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]