Romanian startup Bonapp.eco targets EUR 1 mln revenues after raising EUR 0.6 mln pre-seed on SeedBlink

Romanian startup Bonapp.eco targets EUR 1 mln revenues after raising EUR 0.6 mln pre-seed on SeedBlink. Bonapp.eco, the Romanian startup that sells discounted food approaching its expiration date, plans to reach revenues of EUR 1 million in 2024 after closing a pre-seed extension round of EUR 600,000. The investment came from business angels and through SeedBlink, the co-investment platform for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]