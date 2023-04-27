Romanian startup Bonapp.eco targets EUR 1 mln revenues after raising EUR 0.6 mln pre-seed on SeedBlink
Apr 27, 2023
Bonapp.eco, the Romanian startup that sells discounted food approaching its expiration date, plans to reach revenues of EUR 1 million in 2024 after closing a pre-seed extension round of EUR 600,000. The investment came from business angels and through SeedBlink, the co-investment platform for (...)
