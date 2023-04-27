Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica expands factory under EUR 7 mln investment

Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica expands factory under EUR 7 mln investment. Romanian manufacturer of pavers, curbs and vibrating gutters for pedestrians and roads Symmetrica announced the completion of the EUR 7 mln expansion of its factory located in central Romania at Prejmer, Brasov. Following the investment, the production capacity will triple, and the top-end (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]