OMV Petrom pays 7.4% dividend yield out of its record 2022 profit

OMV Petrom pays 7.4% dividend yield out of its record 2022 profit. OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) shareholders decided on April 26 to distribute record dividends worth over RON 2.3 bln out of the profit derived in the financial year 2022. This amounts, however, to a dividend payout ratio of less than 25%. Of the total dividend, over RON 480 mln will be distributed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]