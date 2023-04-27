WB reportedly recommends Romania progressive taxation and cutting tax breaks
Apr 27, 2023
WB reportedly recommends Romania progressive taxation and cutting tax breaks.
A report commissioned by the Government of Romania to a team of World Bank experts, financed under the Resilience Facility (PNRR) for the Ministry of Finance and consulted by Economedia.ro and G4Media.ro, recommends the government a complete overhaul of the tax policy, including radical steps (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]