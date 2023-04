Gerald Schweighofer Sells Sebes Plant to Germany’s Ziegler

Gerald Schweighofer Sells Sebes Plant to Germany’s Ziegler. Austria’s HS Timber, the former Grup Schweighofer, sold the Sebes company to Ziegler Grup a German group with logistic and wood processing operations. Via this acquisition, Ziegler is entering the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]