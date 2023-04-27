Central Bank: Romania Private Lending Grows 10.2% YoY In March 2023Private lending in Romania grew by 10.2% in nominal terms (-3.8% in real terms) in March 2023 versus March 2022 to RON370.4 billion, as local currency lending increased by 2.7% (-10.3% in real terms) and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 30.2% (+30.2% in real terms when expressed in (...)
EVERGENT Investments shareholders approve dividends of RON 82.7 millionBoard of Directors’ proposal was on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023 during which a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share was approved, with a yield of 7% on April 26, 2023, the company exceeding by 183% the budgeted value of the net result for 2022. (...)
Jazz in Church: Event returns to Bucharest this MayAfter the pandemic forced the cancelation of its last edition and a three-year break, the jazz and contemporary music festival Jazz in Church returns with another edition between May 11th and May 14th at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest. Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform at the event, (...)