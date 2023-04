TeraPlast Reports RON147M Turnover in 1Q/2023, from RON171M in 1Q/2022, Switches to RON2.6M Losses

TeraPlast Reports RON147M Turnover in 1Q/2023, from RON171M in 1Q/2022, Switches to RON2.6M Losses. Building materials group TeraPlast in 1Q/2023 registered RON147 million turnover, compared with RON171 million in the first quarter of 2022 and switches to RON2.6 million losses from a RON6.9 million positive result in 1Q/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]