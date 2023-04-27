Romanian government approves additional funds for Constanța Casino’s restoration

At the proposal of the Ministry of Development, the government approved in its Wednesday meeting additional funds for the restoration of the Casino in Constanța, a landmark of the Romanian Black Sea coast. Thus, the value of this investment was revised to over RON 236.2 million. "Our goal is to (...)