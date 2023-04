Romgaz Reports RON7.7B Payments to Budget in 2022, Vs. RON1.5B in 2021

Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz, in which the Romanian state owns 70%, for 2022 reported payments to the budget worth RON7.7 billion, from RON1.5 billion in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]