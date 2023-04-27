“Open Streets” event kicks off new edition in downtown Bucharest this weekend

“Open Streets” event kicks off new edition in downtown Bucharest this weekend. The third edition of the "Open Streets - Bucharest, Urban Promenade" event, which closes venues and streets in the capital city to vehicle traffic, starts this weekend, April 29-30, on Calea Victoriei avenue. The 2023 event will be organized on weekends between April 29 and October 8. Several (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]