Romania to buy 18 Bayraktar drones

Romania to buy 18 Bayraktar drones. Romania has signed a procurement contract for 18 Bayraktar drones worth USD 321 million, according to the Turkish ambassador to Bucharest. "This friendly, Black Sea neighboring country and NATO ally will add Bayraktar TB2 to its arsenal," tweeted the diplomat, Ozgur Kivanc Altan, cited by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]