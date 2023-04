Romanian cinema: Men of Deeds named Best Film at Gopo Awards

Romanian cinema: Men of Deeds named Best Film at Gopo Awards. Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds, the dark comedy-drama currently streaming on Netflix, was the big winner of the Gopo Awards, the event awarding the achievements of the local film industry. The film, produced by Anamaria Antoci, Ana Voicu, Paul Negoescu, and Poli Angelova, was named the Best Film (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]