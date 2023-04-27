 
April 27, 2023

Romanian elected European Economic and Social Committee’s vice-president for communication
Apr 27, 2023

Romanian elected European Economic and Social Committee’s vice-president for communication.

Romanian Aurel Laurenţiu Plosceanu has been elected new vice-president for communication of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the house of EU organised civil society, for 2023‑2025. The election took place at the mid-term renewal plenary session on April 26, marking the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

French Chamber Of Commerce, Industry And Agriculture in Romania Elects New Board Of Directors The members of the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER), representatives of the Franco-Romanian business environment, elected a new Board of Directors at the General Assembly held on April 27 in capital city (...)

Central Bank: Romania Private Lending Grows 10.2% YoY In March 2023 Private lending in Romania grew by 10.2% in nominal terms (-3.8% in real terms) in March 2023 versus March 2022 to RON370.4 billion, as local currency lending increased by 2.7% (-10.3% in real terms) and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 30.2% (+30.2% in real terms when expressed in (...)

Austria maintains veto against Romania's accession to Schengen, foreign minister says Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg recently said during an interview that his country will maintain its veto against the extension of the EU’s border-free Schengen Area until a “sustained decline” in asylum seekers is observed. Austria’s decision to stop the expansion of the Schengen (...)

Romanian lawyer Sebastian Radulețu elected judge at the European Court of Human Rights Romanian lawyer Sebastian Rădulețu was elected as judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) following the end of the mandate of Iulia Motoc, who is currently a judge at the International Criminal Court. "Congratulations to my colleague, professor and lawyer Sebastian Rădulețu, who was (...)

EVERGENT Investments shareholders approve dividends of RON 82.7 million Board of Directors’ proposal was on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023 during which a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share was approved, with a yield of 7% on April 26, 2023, the company exceeding by 183% the budgeted value of the net result for 2022. (...)

Patria Bank Gets EUR5M Loan From EIF To Fund Entrepreneurs In Rural And Small Urban Areas In Romania The European Investment Fund (EIF) has signed a EUR5 million loan to Patria Bank, a Romanian lender specialized in financing small and microentrepreneurs with limited access to finance.

Jazz in Church: Event returns to Bucharest this May After the pandemic forced the cancelation of its last edition and a three-year break, the jazz and contemporary music festival Jazz in Church returns with another edition between May 11th and May 14th at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest. Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform at the event, (...)

 


