Romanian elected European Economic and Social Committee’s vice-president for communication

Romanian elected European Economic and Social Committee’s vice-president for communication. Romanian Aurel Laurenţiu Plosceanu has been elected new vice-president for communication of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the house of EU organised civil society, for 2023‑2025. The election took place at the mid-term renewal plenary session on April 26, marking the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]