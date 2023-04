ROCA Investments Reaches EUR78M Portfolio, 50% Above Dec 2021 Valuation

ROCA Investments Reaches EUR78M Portfolio, 50% Above Dec 2021 Valuation. ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group and a private equity company in Romania, has reached a portfolio of EUR78 million, 50% higher than the previous valuation of December 2021, and an internal rate of rate (IRR) of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]