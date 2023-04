AAGES Targu-Mures Shareholders Approve Dividends With 8% Yield

AAGES Targu-Mures Shareholders Approve Dividends With 8% Yield. Industrial equipment manufacturer AAGES Targu-Mures (AAG.RO) announced in a stock market the way of distributing its 2022 net profit, respectively RON3.15 million, and the bulk will go to the company's shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]